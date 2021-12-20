  • HOMEPAGE
    Leftist Gabriel Boric wins Chile's presidential election

    20.12.2021 [20:31]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Gabriel Boric won Chile's presidential election Sunday, becoming the country's youngest leader at the age of 35 after his rival conceded defeat, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Boric garnered 56% of the vote compared to 44% for his opponent, right-wing populist Jose Antonio Kast.

    Boric, a progressive lawmaker, played an important role in the 2011 student protests against structural inequality in Chile. He has promised to address the country´s inequality by reforming Chile's pension and health care systems and reducing the work week from 45 to 40 hours.

    The member of the left-wing “I approve Dignity” coalition finished second in the first round with 26% of the vote, although he has won almost every poll since then.

    While Boric competed for a Chile where social rights and freedoms are protected, Kast promised "order and progress" to the Chilean people.

    More than 8.3 million Chileans participated in the elections, or close to 55% of those eligible to vote, the highest number since voting became voluntary in the South American country in 2012.

