Legal assistance requests sent to 35 countries regarding 166 legal entities engaged in illegal economic activities in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan continues to monitor the application of effective criminal law measures against persons engaged in illegal economic and other activities in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

Companies engaged in illegal mining in the occupied territories, as well as in exploitation of gold and other metal ore deposits, sturgeon and black caviar sales, electricity production, illegal sale of watches, and banking activities, were identified, and a tax audit was conducted on the basis of a court decision.

According to the results of tax audits and forensic accounting, in general, 6 companies are suspicious of being engaged in illegal business activities with a large income amounting 306 million 821 thousand manats.

Necessary investigative and search operations were carried out to ensure the arrest and extradition of 12 wanted persons to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In addition, there are grounds for suspicion that a group of individuals have been in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan since 2002, looted objects of historical, scientific and cultural value and committed other illegal acts by conducting archeological excavations in the Azykh Cave. They were put on the international and interstate wanted list being involved as accused persons in a criminal case. A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was imposed against them,

International legal assistance requests were sent to 35 countries in connection with 166 legal entities engaged in illegal economic activities.

The prosecution authorities are also conducting criminal investigation against individuals who illegally visited Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

Effective measures within the framework of international law will be taken by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan against individuals and legal entities engaged in illegal economic and other activities in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by the Armenian armed forces.