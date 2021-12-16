Leicester vs Tottenham: Premier League fixture postponed following Covid-19 outbreak

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

Leicester's Premier League match against Tottenham on Thursday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Foxes' squad, according to Sky Sports.

The postponement comes after Leicester made a second request to the Premier League for the match to be cancelled, having confirmed more positive coronavirus cases on Thursday morning.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday that it was "disappointing" that the Premier League had rejected an initial request from the Foxes for the fixture to be postponed.

"Leicester City can confirm that the Premier League Board has decided to postpone Thursday night's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur," a club statement said.

The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors after the Club resubmitted its application for postponement after confirmation this morning (Thursday) of further positive tests for Covid-19 within the first team squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match."

Leicester added that their first team operations at their training ground would be shut down for 48 hours, in the aim of acting as a "circuit breaker" to reduce the possibility of further cases.

The match becomes Tottenham's third consecutive postponement, after a coronavirus outbreak of their own saw their Europa Conference League match against Rennes and last weekend's Premier League game against Brighton called off.