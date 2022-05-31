  • HOMEPAGE
    Lewandowski reiterates his wish to leave Bayern Munich

    31.05.2022 [15:26]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    Polish forward Robert Lewandowski on Monday said his career at Bayern Munich is "over," repeating his wish to exit the German champions, despite a full year left on his contract, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "One thing is certain today – my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski told a news conference.

    The 33-year-old forward, who is on international duty with Poland, said that his transfer "will be the best solution for both sides."

    Playing for Bayern Munich since 2014, Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 matches.

    Lewandowski, a notable striker globally, is a 10-time German Bundesliga champion, including two with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012.

    He won the rest with Bayern Munich, from 2015 to 2022.

    Lewandowski also helped Bayern win the 2020 UEFA Champions League.

    Lewandowski reiterates his wish to leave Bayern Munich
