Lewis Baker moves to Trabzonspor on 1-year deal

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor signed Lewis Baker from the English Premier League side Chelsea on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency. The English midfielder inked a one-year contract, Trabzonspor announced. Turkish club will pay €700,000 ($820,000) to Baker for the 2020-2021 season. Baker, 25, has scored 51 goals and made 31 assists in 208 matches during his career.

