    Lewis Baker moves to Trabzonspor on 1-year deal

    19.09.2020 [10:54]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor signed Lewis Baker from the English Premier League side Chelsea on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The English midfielder inked a one-year contract, Trabzonspor announced.

    Turkish club will pay €700,000 ($820,000) to Baker for the 2020-2021 season.

    Baker, 25, has scored 51 goals and made 31 assists in 208 matches during his career.

