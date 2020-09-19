Lewis Baker moves to Trabzonspor on 1-year deal
19.09.2020 [10:54]
Baku, September 19, AZERTAC
Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor signed Lewis Baker from the English Premier League side Chelsea on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.
The English midfielder inked a one-year contract, Trabzonspor announced.
Turkish club will pay €700,000 ($820,000) to Baker for the 2020-2021 season.
Baker, 25, has scored 51 goals and made 31 assists in 208 matches during his career.
