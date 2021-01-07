Leyla Abdullayeva: As 30 years ago Armenian officials are still living in a world of illusion

Baku, January 7, AZERTAC

“The attempt of the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry to justify the illegal visits of Armenian officials to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and claiming that this does not contradict with the commitments of the trilateral statement of 10 November, unfortunately, demonstrates that as 30 years ago Armenian officials are still living in a world of illusion and not taking a lesson from the new reality in the region,” said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.

“This means that the Armenian leadership is not thinking about the people living in Karabakh, future coexistence in peace and security, prosperity, but about their retroactive, narrow political interests. The consequences of such a policy for Armenia are obvious,” Abdullayeva added.