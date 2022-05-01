Baku, May 1, AZERTAC “In general, cases of reference to history and mythologies that existed before our era are not commonly used in interstate relations. Such an approach of the Foreign Minister of the neighboring Armenia is one of those rare cases,” said head of the press service department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva as she responded to media’s question. “Returning to seriousness, as noted by the President of Azerbaijan, the use of relevant maps in the process of delimitation of borders will be part of the negotiations of the joint border commissions, and we will use all the maps that have a legal basis,” Leyla Abdullayeva noted.

AZERTAG.AZ : Leyla Abdullayeva: Cases of reference to history and mythologies that existed before our era are not commonly used in interstate relations

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter