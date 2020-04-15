Leyla Abdullayeva: "Elections" organized by the aggressor country are nothing but a mock election exercise with no legitimacy

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

“On March 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed its position on the illegal "elections" held in the Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by the Republic of Armenia. Commenting on the issue in a video conference on the socio-economic results of the first quarter of 2020 on April 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that "these "elections" once again showed that no one recognizes this illegal junta”. We once again emphasize that these "elections" organized by the aggressor country, regardless of their rounds, are nothing but a mock election exercise with no legitimacy,” said spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva as she responded to questions from journalists about the second round of the so-called "elections" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“Referring to the unequivocal position of the international community on this illegal act held in the temporarily occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of our country, I would like to remind that the so-called "elections" and their results have been firmly rejected by leading international organizations and numerous states. Members of the international community still continue to release statements about the so-called "elections", expressing support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Elections in Azerbaijan are held in accordance with the Constitution of our country, and with regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, elections can be held after the elimination of the military occupation factor and with the participation of both communities of the region. I think no additional commentary is needed on this matter,” Leyla Abdullayeva emphasized.