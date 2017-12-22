Leyla Aliyeva attends festivity for children in need of special care VIDEO

    • / SOCIETY

    22.12.2017 [20:44]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    A New Year celebration for children in need of special care, children deprived of parental care, children from refugee and IDP families and children with disabilities has been held in the Zira Cultural Center.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the festivity co-organized by IDEA Public Union and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

    Leyla Aliyeva congratulated the children on the holiday, and wished them success.

    Participants of the 4th National Forum of Azerbaijani Children thanked First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for their assistance in organizing the event.

    The forum participants presented a kalaghayi to Leyla Aliyeva.

    New Year gifts were presented to the children by IDEA public Union.

    The children then were informed about the Resource Center housed in the Zira Cultural Center.

    “Bird Paradise - Aghgol National Park” documentary from the series of “9 Wonders of Azerbaijan” was screened.

    The children toured an eco-park of the center.

