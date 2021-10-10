  • HOMEPAGE
    Light aircraft crashes in Tatarstan - emergency services source

    10.10.2021 [13:43]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    A Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft, owned by an aero club, has crashed in the city of Menzelinsk, Tatarstan, a source from emergency services has told TASS.

    According to the source, the plane crashed at about 09:11 Moscow time. "There were 20 people on board," the source said.

    Seven people have been rescued, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations told TASS.

    "Four more people have been rescued by fire and rescue teams, work continues. Overall, seven people have been rescued," a source said.

    According to the ministry, the fate of 16 people is still unclear. There were 23 people on board, 21 of them were parachute divers. Earlier, emergencies services said that 19 people had been killed in the crash. "This information has not been confirmed, access to the plane’s half-ruined fuselage is impeded," the source said.

