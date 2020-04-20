Light crude oil sells for $14.78
AzerTAg.az
20.04.2020 [12:16]
Baku, April 20, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.95 to stand at $27.13, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $3.49 to trade at $14.78.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.04.2020 [12:40]
18.04.2020 [11:39]
17.04.2020 [22:34]
17.04.2020 [12:49]
MULTIMEDIA
20.04.2020 [11:39]
20.04.2020 [10:30]
17.04.2020 [17:58]
20.04.2020 [11:04]
18.04.2020 [18:17]
20.04.2020 [12:16]
19.04.2020 [15:32]
18.04.2020 [17:42]
18.04.2020 [12:40]
20.04.2020 [12:29]
17.04.2020 [16:42]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
04.04.2020 [12:51]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
19.04.2020 [18:06]
18.04.2020 [17:35]
17.04.2020 [21:19]
16.04.2020 [17:06]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
18.04.2020 [13:15]
17.04.2020 [17:14]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note