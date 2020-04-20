Light crude oil sells for $14.78

Baku, April 20, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.95 to stand at $27.13, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $3.49 to trade at $14.78.

