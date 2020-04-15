Light crude oil sells for $20.33
AzerTAg.az
15.04.2020 [11:01]
Baku, April 15, AZERTAC
At the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the Light crude oil increased $0.22 to stand at $20.33, while price of the Brent crude oil on London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.08 to trade at $29.52.
