  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Light crude oil sells for $20.33

    15.04.2020 [11:01]

    Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

    At the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the Light crude oil increased $0.22 to stand at $20.33, while price of the Brent crude oil on London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.08 to trade at $29.52.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Light crude oil sells for $20.33
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.04.2020 [12:19]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $22.58
    14.04.2020 [11:06]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    13.04.2020 [18:24]
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry commends OPEC+ countries’ decision to cut daily oil production
    13.04.2020 [10:57]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Light crude oil sells for $20.33