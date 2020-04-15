Baku, April 15, AZERTAC At the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the Light crude oil increased $0.22 to stand at $20.33, while price of the Brent crude oil on London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.08 to trade at $29.52.

AZERTAG.AZ : Light crude oil sells for $20.33

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter