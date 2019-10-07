    • / ECONOMY

    Light crude oil sells for $52.85

    07.10.2019 [12:03]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    The price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.04 to stand at $52.85.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.03 to trade at $58.34.

