Lionel Messi set to stay at PSG but Mauricio Pochettino future is uncertain

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

Lionel Messi will stay at Paris Saint-Germain for at least one more season as the club prepare to build the team around the Argentine, most likely under a new manager, according to Sky Sports.

Despite being crowned Ligue 1 champions on Saturday with four games to spare, PSG are considering the futures of both head coach Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo, Sky Sports News understands.

The club's owners remain unsatisfied with the team's performance in the Champions League, having been knocked out at the last-16 stage by Real Madrid, despite putting together arguably the world's most formidable front three of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi completed the trio on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer in the hope of challenging for the Champions League, although he understood it would be difficult to lift that trophy in his first season at the Parc des Princes, Sky Sports News has been told.

He remains committed to this cause but, with Mbappe out of contract at the end of the season and in talks with Real Madrid, while PSG are open to letting Neymar move on, the team is set to be rebuilt again this summer at the beginning of a new cycle, most probably under a new first-team boss, and in a way to get the most from Messi.

It was his excellent goal that earned the final point needed to lift the Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw over Lens and, since he joined, the club have sealed nine new lucrative sponsorship deals - the latest one with footwear marketplace Goat being worth €50m over three years.

PSG's owners have no concerns over the few jeers towards Messi from a section of supporters - but the more widespread booing of Pochettino, despite him lifting a third trophy as boss, is increasingly likely to mark the end of his tenure.