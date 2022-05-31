Liptak and Antikainen win trap titles at ISSF World Cup in Baku

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

Czech Republic's Olympic champion Jiří Lipták and Finland's Noora Antikainen claimed men's and women's trap gold medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku.

Lipták headed in as favourite in Azerbaijan and had a perfect shooting record in the final with a total of 35.

Kuwait's Talal Al-Rashidi kept the Czech shooter honest, but only scored 33, not attempting his last target when his opponent was confirmed as the winner.

The bronze went to Daniele Resca of Italy, who finished in front of American Derrick Scott Mein.

Antikainen had enough to defeat Spain's Fatima Galvez in the women's event with a total of 31.

Galvez claimed silver on 29, while Australian Laetisha Scanlan took bronze.

Anna Korakaki and Dionysios Korakakis of Greece won the gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event by a 16-6 score over Ukraine's Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk.

Bronze went to Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia, who defeated Ukrainians Yulia Korostylova and Pavlo Korostylov 17-9, as well as Sevval Illayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec of Turkey, who won 16-14 against Maria Varricchio and Paolo Monna of Italy.

Finally, Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun of South Korea were victorious in the 10m air rifle mixed team final, defeating Serbians Andrea Arsovic and Lazar Kovacevic 16-10.

They were joined on the podium by their compatriots Gwon Dae-yeong and Kim Sang-do, the victors by a score of 16-8 over Ukrainians Daria Tykhova and Oleh Tsarkov.

The other bronze went to Julia Ewa Piotrowska and Maciej Kowalewicz of Poland who won 17-15 against Oceanne Muller and Brian Baudouin from France.