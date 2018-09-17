Lisa Givert: “TAP is 77% complete”

Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

“TAP is already 77% complete. Drilling of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline`s (TAP) micro-tunnel is expected to start in the next months in Italy,” head of Communications at TAP Lisa Givert has told AZERTAC in an exclusive interview.

“TAP continues to carry out its secondary permitting activities under the legally binding Single Authorisation which was granted and approved by the Ministry of Economy in Italy, in May 2015. As such, TAP continues to collaborate with all the authorities and stakeholders involved in the process,” Lisa Givert said.

“TAP’s contractor, Saipem, has been working in the micro-tunnel area. The entry pit has been completed before the summer season, and site equipment has been set up. Drilling for the micro-tunnel is expected to start in the next months. TAP will use the most advanced technologies available to safeguard habitats, project biodiversity and restore landscape to its original condition once construction works are completed. TAP is committed to responsibly deliver a world-class project in Italy and the project is progressing on schedule,” TAP head of communications added.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3500-kilometre long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe. TAP will transport natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz II field in Azerbaijan to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline will connect with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border at Kipoi, cross Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).