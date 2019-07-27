    • / WORLD

    Lithuania's new chief of defense inaugurated

    27.07.2019

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Lithuania's new Chief of Defense Major General Valdemaras Rupsys took over his duties during the solemn inauguration ceremony on Thursday, pledging to further modernize the Armed Forces of Lithuania and improve readiness and maintenance of all military units.

    President Gitanas Nauseda attended the ceremony and delivered a speech stating that Lithuanian soldiers "have always been a striking example of dedication and unconditional service to their homeland."

    On July 18 the Lithuania's parliament approved Rupsys as the next chief of defense. He took over the authority from Lieutenant General Jonas Vytautas Zukas who had led the Lithuanian Armed Forces since 2014.

    According to the Constitution of Lithuania, the chief of defense is appointed by the President for the maximal tenure of five years.

