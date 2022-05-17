  • HOMEPAGE
    Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    17.05.2022 [22:21]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the Lithuanian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė were met by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

