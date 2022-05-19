  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Lithuanian President ends official visit to Azerbaijan

    19.05.2022 [10:24]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the Lithuanian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Lithuanian President ends official visit to Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2022 [09:36]
    Participants of 3rd General Conference of ECO Parliamentary Assembly visit Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan
    18.05.2022 [19:29]
    Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets with Lithuanian president
    18.05.2022 [19:02]
    Participants of 3rd General Conference of ECO PA familiarize themselves with Fuzuli International Airport
    17.05.2022 [22:53]
    3rd General Conference of ECO Parliamentary Assembly signs Baku Declaration
    Lithuanian President ends official visit to Azerbaijan Lithuanian President ends official visit to Azerbaijan Lithuanian President ends official visit to Azerbaijan