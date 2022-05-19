Lithuanian President ends official visit to Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
19.05.2022 [10:24]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Lithuanian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
