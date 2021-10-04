  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Liverpool-Man City showdown ends 2-2

    04.10.2021 [12:56]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Liverpool drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday in one of the weekend’s most hotly anticipated English Premier League matches, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The first half at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium ended 0-0, but fans at the venue witnessed four goals over the next 45 minutes.

    Both clubs gave their full effort on the pitch but points were shared after the four-goal thriller at Anfield.

    Second-place Liverpool have 15 points in seven matches in the Premier League topped by Chelsea, who have racked up 16 points.

    Manchester City are now in third place with 14 points.

    The three clubs are not alone in the Premier League's title race with Manchester United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion in the running.

    Like Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton and Brighton have 14 points each.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Liverpool-Man City showdown ends 2-2
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.10.2021 [19:00]
    Italy claim first FIVB Volleyball Under-21 Men’s World Championship title
    04.10.2021 [13:51]
    Milan hang on to beat Atalanta and close gap with leaders Napoli
    04.10.2021 [13:39]
    Azerbaijan’s Abakarov wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships
    04.10.2021 [11:09]
    10-man Galatasaray survive in 5-goal clash against Rizespor with injury-time winner
    Liverpool-Man City showdown ends 2-2 Liverpool-Man City showdown ends 2-2 Liverpool-Man City showdown ends 2-2 Liverpool-Man City showdown ends 2-2