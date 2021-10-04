Liverpool-Man City showdown ends 2-2

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Liverpool drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday in one of the weekend’s most hotly anticipated English Premier League matches, according to Anadolu Agency.

The first half at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium ended 0-0, but fans at the venue witnessed four goals over the next 45 minutes.

Both clubs gave their full effort on the pitch but points were shared after the four-goal thriller at Anfield.

Second-place Liverpool have 15 points in seven matches in the Premier League topped by Chelsea, who have racked up 16 points.

Manchester City are now in third place with 14 points.

The three clubs are not alone in the Premier League's title race with Manchester United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion in the running.

Like Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton and Brighton have 14 points each.