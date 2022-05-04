  • HOMEPAGE
    Liverpool advance to UEFA Champions League final

    04.05.2022 [12:02]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    Liverpool advanced to the UEFA Champions League final with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The Reds will face the winner of the Real Madrid versus Manchester City match at Stade de France in Paris in the final on May 28.

    Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the semifinal second-leg match on Wednesday.

