Liverpool advance to UEFA Champions League final
AzerTAg.az
04.05.2022 [12:02]
Baku, May 4, AZERTAC
Liverpool advanced to the UEFA Champions League final with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.
The Reds will face the winner of the Real Madrid versus Manchester City match at Stade de France in Paris in the final on May 28.
Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the semifinal second-leg match on Wednesday.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
04.05.2022 [12:07]
04.05.2022 [11:54]
04.05.2022 [10:57]
02.05.2022 [14:30]
MULTIMEDIA
04.05.2022 [11:11]
03.05.2022 [16:02]
03.05.2022 [14:38]
03.05.2022 [11:17]
04.05.2022 [11:13]
04.05.2022 [11:07]
03.05.2022 [10:53]
30.04.2022 [11:19]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
26.04.2022 [18:54]
25.04.2022 [14:30]
30.04.2022 [17:00]
30.04.2022 [16:57]
30.04.2022 [15:30]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
22.04.2022 [17:02]
21.04.2022 [19:00]
21.04.2022 [15:40]
30.04.2022 [18:02]
29.04.2022 [19:13]
29.04.2022 [18:59]
28.04.2022 [17:26]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
04.05.2022 [12:18]
04.05.2022 [10:06]
30.04.2022 [13:18]
30.04.2022 [12:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note