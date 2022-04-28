Liverpool earn 2-0 home win over Villarreal in Champions League semifinals

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Confident Liverpool scored second-half goals to earn a 2-0 victory against Villarreal in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg, which gave a considerable advantage to the English team, according to Anadolu Agency.

Liverpool will visit Villarreal in the semifinals' second leg at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 3.

The Reds have an advantage for the 2022 Champions League final in France.

The final will be played at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

The winning team of this tie will face Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final.

On Tuesday, Manchester City beat Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid 4-3 in Manchester, England.

The second leg will be held at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on May 4.