Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius demands FIFA action over contract situation

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has filed a complaint to FIFA over unpaid wages at Besiktas and wants to terminate his contract with the Turkish club, according to Liverpool Echo.

The claim was made by Besiktas board member Erdal Torunogullari during an Instagram live broadcast on Monday evening.

Karius is coming to the end of a two-year loan spell at the Turkish side having moved in August 2018, when Liverpool banked a loan fee of £2.25million.

The 26-year-old has had a turbulent spell with Besiktas, despite starting 32 of their 36 games this season and sitting out only two games last term.

Like the Premier League, top-flight football in Turkey has been halted since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And now it appears the Liverpool shot-stopper doesn't want to return with Besiktas seemingly refusing to pay his wages during the suspension.

"Karius has caused us trouble," said Torunogullari, as reported by A Spor in Turkey. "He has gone to FIFA over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract.

"He has asked for something he doesn't deserve. He wants the money from the months where he hasn't been playing.

"He wants to leave, and that's his own business. But we do not want to make an unfair payment."

It isn't the first time Karius has complained to FIFA over his financial situation at Besiktas.

In March 2019, Liverpool offered their support to the player after it emerged he was owed four months wages, an issue that was ultimately resolved.