Liverpool unveil new Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Liverpool have unveiled the Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield in honour of the former Reds player and manager, according to Sky Sports.

The club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, have renamed the Centenary Stand after club legend Dalglish, who spent 20 years at Anfield as player and manager.

Dalglish signed for Liverpool in 1977 from Celtic for £440,000 before going on to make 515 appearances and scored 172 goals.

The Scotsman won a total of eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups, five League Cups and one UEFA Super Cup in the Reds shirt.

The 66-year old enjoyed two separate spells as manager of his beloved club between 1985-91 and 2011-2012 where he helped guide them to three title wins, two FA Cups and a League Cup.