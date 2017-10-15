    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Liverpool unveil new Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield

    15.10.2017 [12:48]

    Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

    Liverpool have unveiled the Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield in honour of the former Reds player and manager, according to Sky Sports.

    The club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, have renamed the Centenary Stand after club legend Dalglish, who spent 20 years at Anfield as player and manager.

    Dalglish signed for Liverpool in 1977 from Celtic for £440,000 before going on to make 515 appearances and scored 172 goals.

    The Scotsman won a total of eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups, five League Cups and one UEFA Super Cup in the Reds shirt.

    The 66-year old enjoyed two separate spells as manager of his beloved club between 1985-91 and 2011-2012 where he helped guide them to three title wins, two FA Cups and a League Cup.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Liverpool unveil new Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2017 [21:24]
    Young Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers to vie for world medals
    12.10.2017 [19:22]
    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to compete in Intercontinental Cup
    12.10.2017 [17:31]
    Young Azerbaijani weightlifters to contest medals at European championships
    11.10.2017 [17:11]
    International beach volleyball tournament kicks off in Baku
    Liverpool unveil new Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield