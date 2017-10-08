London museum crash 'not terror-related', police say

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Police have confirmed the car crash outside the Natural History Museum this afternoon where a number of pedestrians were injured was a road traffic accident and not terrorist-related.

According to The Independent, the Metropolitan Police put out a statement which said: "The man detained by officers is currently under arrest and is in custody at a north London police station.

"The incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist related incident."

Police were called at 2.41pm to reports of the collision in Exhibition Road in South Kensington just outside the museum at one of the busiest tourist hotspots in the capital.

Eleven people were hurt in the collision although none of their injuries are believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The car reportedly mounted the pavement, sending the crowd into a panic.

Witnesses said the driver was pulled from the car and detained by bystanders while police were called.

Dozens of officers descended on the area along with a number of ambulances and a wide cordon was put in place.

The arrested man has not yet been charged with any offence and inquiries continue.