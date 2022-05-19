Long-awaited autograph session of Formula 1 fans finally returns to Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

A long-awaited autograph session of Formula 1 fans finally returns to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 after a two-year break.

According to the Baku City Circuit (BCC), motorsport fans will have the opportunity to meet the world-famous F1 drivers once again on Saturday of the race weekend.

On June 11, all ticket holders will be able to see their favorite stars during the autograph session, taking place at the F1 Village Vending Area right next to F1 Village Stage.

In the autograph session scheduled before F1 Third Practice Session, fans will have the chance to meet with the star drivers of the royal class of motor races, take photos, and take small memorabilia as signed postcards, leaving fond memories in their minds and hearts.

Ticket holders are asked to come to the Vending Zone early to be a part of the autograph sessions not to miss this incredible opportunity to meet the F1 motorsport celebrities.

In addition to autograph sessions, this year's ticket holders will also be able to join Pit Lane Walk.

The Pit Lane Walk is scheduled for June 9, Thursday of the race week.

Only fans with a three-day ticket will be able to join the Pit Lane Walk in Baku.

Baku City Circuit (BCC) urges the fans to hurry up to get their ticket and watch the race closely to experience unforgettable moments of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Formula 1 fans across the globe know they should always expect the unexpected in Baku!