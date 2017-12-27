Los Angeles-Tokyo flight turns back after passenger mix-up
Baku, December 27, AZERTAC
A Tokyo-bound jet returned to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday because the crew learned four hours into the flight that a passenger was on the wrong plane, All Nippon Airways (ANA) said in a statement, according to Reuters.
Flight 175 departed Los Angeles at 11:36 a.m. (0336 GMT) for Tokyo Narita Airport but turned around over the Pacific Ocean when crew members learned of the mix-up. It landed in Los Angeles at 7:33 p.m. , the airline said.
Los Angeles television station KTLA said that the FBI interviewed passengers and that the agency had received reports of a "possible stowaway" aboard the flight but no arrests have been made.
The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ANA said it was investigating the incident.
"We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so," the airline said.
