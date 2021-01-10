  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Louvre museum visitors fell by 72 percent in 2020

    10.01.2021 [11:14]

    Baku, January 10, AZERTAC

    The Louvre museum in Paris - home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art - suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis, according to Reuters.

    The Louvre said in a statement on Friday that its overall visitor numbers for 2020 stood at 2.7 million. The museum, like many around the world, had to shut for much of last year due to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Louvre museum visitors fell by 72 percent in 2020
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.01.2021 [14:36]
    China Daily: Azerbaijan declares 2021 as 'Year of Nizami Ganjavi’
    05.01.2021 [13:54]
    Azerbaijan declares 2021 as “Year of Nizami Ganjavi”
    01.01.2021 [15:52]
    ICESCO announces some programs for 2021
    31.12.2020 [12:59]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation awards participants of drawing competition
    Louvre museum visitors fell by 72 percent in 2020