Louvre museum visitors fell by 72 percent in 2020
AzerTAg.az
10.01.2021 [11:14]
Baku, January 10, AZERTAC
The Louvre museum in Paris - home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art - suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis, according to Reuters.
The Louvre said in a statement on Friday that its overall visitor numbers for 2020 stood at 2.7 million. The museum, like many around the world, had to shut for much of last year due to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.01.2021 [14:36]
05.01.2021 [13:54]
01.01.2021 [15:52]
MULTIMEDIA
10.01.2021 [10:49]
09.01.2021 [13:19]
08.01.2021 [18:50]
08.01.2021 [11:05]
04.11.2020
10.01.2021 [11:27]
09.01.2021 [17:07]
09.01.2021 [13:11]
09.01.2021 [14:24]
09.01.2021 [10:33]
08.01.2021 [18:19]
08.01.2021 [11:31]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
10.01.2021 [11:14]
07.01.2021 [14:36]
05.01.2021 [13:54]
01.01.2021 [15:52]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
08.01.2021 [16:28]
07.01.2021 [20:12]
05.01.2021 [18:33]
05.01.2021 [13:16]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
07.01.2021 [12:07]
05.01.2021 [10:43]
30.12.2020 [12:50]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note