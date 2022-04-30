Luka Modric 'agrees Real Madrid contract extension'

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly agreed a new contract at the club until at least the end of the 2022-23 season, according to Sports Mole.

The 36-year-old has remained an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's side despite his advancing years and has amassed three goals and nine assists from 39 games in all tournaments this term.

Modric is currently due to become a free agent at the end of the current season, but Los Blancos have always been expected to tie the Ballon d'Or winner down for at least one more year.

Now, AS reports that Modric has now agreed to remain at the Bernabeu for at least another 12 months, and there is an option to extend his stay until 2024 based on his performances.

The report adds that Modric could be offered a role in the management team at Real Madrid once he hangs up his boots, as he intends to end his playing days in the Spanish capital.

Modric has now registered 31 goals and 70 assists in 430 appearances during his 10-year spell at Real, winning four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur.