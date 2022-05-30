  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Luka Modric 'signs new Real Madrid deal'

    30.05.2022 [14:17]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    Luka Modric has signed a new 12-month contract extension at Real Madrid following their Champions League final win over Liverpool on Saturday, according to Fabrizio Romano, Sports Mole reports.

    The Croatian's current deal with Los Blancos was due to expire in June, although it has been rumoured for several months that the 36-year-old would eventually sign on the dotted line to extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

    Following Real's win over Liverpool in Paris, Romano tweeted:"Beautiful news for Real Madrid during the celebrations: Luka Modrić has signed a new contract until June 2023, here we go!

    "Full verbal agreement was reached two months ago - so it's now also signed and completed. Official statement pending."

    The triumph was Modric's fifth Champions League title with the club, where he has played 436 games across all competitions during his 10-year stay so far, during which he has also lifted the 2018 Balon d'Or award.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Luka Modric 'signs new Real Madrid deal'
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [16:38]
    UK Government urges UEFA to launch "formal investigation" into Champions League final chaos
    30.05.2022 [15:05]
    Nottingham Forest promoted to Premier League after 23 years
    30.05.2022 [15:03]
    Azerbaijani para-karate fighters take three medals at European Championships
    30.05.2022 [12:17]
    Azerbaijani karate team rank second at European Championships in Gaziantep
    Luka Modric 'signs new Real Madrid deal'