Luka Modric 'signs new Real Madrid deal'

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

Luka Modric has signed a new 12-month contract extension at Real Madrid following their Champions League final win over Liverpool on Saturday, according to Fabrizio Romano, Sports Mole reports.

The Croatian's current deal with Los Blancos was due to expire in June, although it has been rumoured for several months that the 36-year-old would eventually sign on the dotted line to extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

Following Real's win over Liverpool in Paris, Romano tweeted:"Beautiful news for Real Madrid during the celebrations: Luka Modrić has signed a new contract until June 2023, here we go!

"Full verbal agreement was reached two months ago - so it's now also signed and completed. Official statement pending."

The triumph was Modric's fifth Champions League title with the club, where he has played 436 games across all competitions during his 10-year stay so far, during which he has also lifted the 2018 Balon d'Or award.