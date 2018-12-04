Luka Modric wins Ballon d'Or 2018 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

Luka Modric has won the 2018 Ballon d'Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezman, with Lionel Messi coming fifth, according to Sky Sports.

It is the first time in 10 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi has been recognised as the world's best player for France Football's acclaimed award.

Modric also received the best men's player prize at the FIFA Best awards in September.