    M5.9 quake hits northeastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

    06.10.2021 [10:59]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northeastern Japan early Wednesday, leaving three people injured, but there was no threat of a tsunami and no major property damage reported, the weather agency and local authorities said, according to Kyodo News.

    The quake occurred at 2:46 a.m., logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture, with the focus in the Pacific Ocean off Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 56 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    At the intensity level of upper 5, many people find it hard to move and walking is difficult without holding onto something secured.

    The weather agency warned of the possibility of additional earthquakes registering seismic intensity as high as upper 5 within a week, noting the greatest risk will be in the coming few days.

    AZERTAG.AZ
