    MFA: Exercises conducted by Azerbaijani army correspond to Vienna Document

    13.03.2018 [10:20]

    Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

    “The exercises that are currently being conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in sovereign territories are in line with the Vienna Document 2011 of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)”, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev said.

    “Most likely, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia only now remembered Armenia's obligations under the Helsinki Final Act and the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measure”, he underlined.

    He recalled that having grossly violating the commitments undertaken in the framework of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and other OSCE documents and using force against Azerbaijan, Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories: “The continuation of the presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a serious threat to regional peace and security.

    Roughly violating the commitments made in the framework of the Vienna Document, Armenia does not give any information about the Armenian forces deployed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the number of military equipment and places of deployment, as well as military exercises conducted in the occupied territories with the participation of the President of Armenia. These forces are hidden from the corresponding checks on the Vienna Document.

    The holding of military exercises in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan after the Paris meeting of the heads of state in November 2014 with the participation of thousands of military equipment and over 40,000 men, and maneuvers of Armenian armed forces helicopters over the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, are another example of Armenia's hypocrisy and gross violation of their obligations.

    “The exercises currently conducted by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the sovereign territories of the country correspond to Provisions of chapter V of the OSCE Vienna 2011 document", Hikmet Hajiyev stressed.

