    Madrasa, Mausaleum, and Bimaristan of al-Mansur Qalawun - one of most beautiful architectural complexes in Egypt

    16.05.2022 [18:58]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Located on al-Mu’izz street, in Egyptian capital city of Cairo, Madrasa, Mausaleum, and Bimaristan of al-Mansur Qalawun is one of most beautiful architectural complexes.

    It was established by Sultan Sayf al-Din Qalawun in 683-684 AH/ 1283-1284 AD.

    It is one of the most beautiful architectural complexes in Egypt dating to the Mamluk period.

    It consists of a mosque, a school, a burial, and a hospital (bimaristan is a Persian word that means “house of the ill”).

    Its various entrances are all characterized by unique designs, using gold and silver gilding as well as a number of geometric and floral motifs.

    The hospital treated people who suffered from nervous and psychological disorders. It now serves as an eye and dentistry hospital.

