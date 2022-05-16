Madrasa, Mausaleum, and Bimaristan of al-Mansur Qalawun - one of most beautiful architectural complexes in Egypt
Located on al-Mu’izz street, in Egyptian capital city of Cairo, Madrasa, Mausaleum, and Bimaristan of al-Mansur Qalawun is one of most beautiful architectural complexes.
It was established by Sultan Sayf al-Din Qalawun in 683-684 AH/ 1283-1284 AD.
It is one of the most beautiful architectural complexes in Egypt dating to the Mamluk period.
It consists of a mosque, a school, a burial, and a hospital (bimaristan is a Persian word that means “house of the ill”).
Its various entrances are all characterized by unique designs, using gold and silver gilding as well as a number of geometric and floral motifs.
The hospital treated people who suffered from nervous and psychological disorders. It now serves as an eye and dentistry hospital.
