    Magical Azerbaijani music in Sichuan

    17.03.2018 [17:41]

    Baku, Mach 17, AZERTAC

    A special concert program has been held in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, as part of a series of events marking the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic and secular state in the Muslim world.

    Organized by the embassy of Azerbaijan in China, the concert program “Magical Azerbaijani Music in Sichuan” featured national Azerbaijani music – folk songs, as well as jazz and piano performances.

    The performance of ethno-jazz music by young Azerbaijani singer Shahriyar Imanov and his band was welcomed with great interest.

    The concert also featured famous music compositions, including various folk music, "Lay-Lay (Lullaby)" by Fikrat Amirov, "Where are you?" by Said Rustamov and others by young composer and talented pianist Etibar Asadli.

    In the second part of the concert the Chinese music lovers enjoyed the legendary vocal art of Azerbaijani mugham performed by Huseyn Malikov, Nigar Shabanova and tar player Kamal Nuriyev, and folk songs by Kamancha player Ceyhun Muradov. Pieces from Leyli and Majnun, the first Muslim opera written in the Orient, fascinated everyone in the audience.

    The traditional Azerbaijani music night, first of its kind in the city of Chengdu, allowed the local people to discover enchanting peculiarities of Azerbaijani music.

    Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli, Chinese officials of provincial government, residents of Chengdu as well as foreign guests were among the participants of the event. The performances by Azerbaijani musicians were greeted by a rapturous applause from the audience.

    Shahin Jafarov

