Magnitude 3.0 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Lankaran district
18.02.2022 [18:45]
Baku, February 18, AZERTAC
A 3,0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran district on Friday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The quake, depth of 21 km, was recorded at 16:24 local time.
