Baku, February 21, AZERTAC A 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on Monday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. The quake, depth of 60 km, was recorded at 05:10 local time.

AZERTAG.AZ : Magnitude 3.1 quake hits Caspian Sea

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter