    Magnitude 3.1 quake hits Caspian Sea

    21.02.2022 [11:29]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    A 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on Monday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

    The quake, depth of 60 km, was recorded at 05:10 local time.

