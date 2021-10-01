  • HOMEPAGE
    Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Guba district

    01.10.2021 [11:04]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    A 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Guba district on Friday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

    The quake, depth of 10 km, was recorded at 09:28 local time.

