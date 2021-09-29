  • HOMEPAGE
    Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district

    29.09.2021 [10:35]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    A 3,1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district on Wednesday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

    The quake was recorded at 22:48 local time.

