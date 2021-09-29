Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2021 [10:35]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
A 3,1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district on Wednesday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The quake was recorded at 22:48 local time.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
03.08.2021 [11:29]
24.01.2021 [11:43]
25.12.2020 [15:30]
MULTIMEDIA
28.09.2021 [20:19]
28.09.2021 [13:19]
29.09.2021 [12:41]
29.09.2021 [12:26]
29.09.2021 [14:33]
29.09.2021 [11:55]
28.09.2021 [13:07]
28.09.2021 [12:14]
28.09.2021 [13:55]
28.09.2021 [13:45]
27.09.2021 [17:11]
25.09.2021 [14:42]
23.09.2021 [18:33]
22.09.2021 [13:32]
21.09.2021 [16:32]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
28.09.2021 [17:51]
27.09.2021 [19:49]
26.09.2021 [19:10]
25.09.2021 [18:32]
19.08.2021 [11:35]
18.08.2021 [10:42]
29.09.2021 [10:35]
28.09.2021 [12:10]
23.09.2021 [18:39]
22.09.2021 [17:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note