Baku, September 29, AZERTAC A 3,1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district on Wednesday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. The quake was recorded at 22:48 local time.

AZERTAG.AZ : Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter