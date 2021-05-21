Magnitude 3,3 earthquake jolts Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC A 3,3 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district on Friday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. The quake, depth of 8 km, was recorded at 06:31 local time.

