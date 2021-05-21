  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Magnitude 3,3 earthquake jolts Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district

    21.05.2021 [11:29]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    A 3,3 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district on Friday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

    The quake, depth of 8 km, was recorded at 06:31 local time.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Magnitude 3,3 earthquake jolts Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.05.2021 [15:58]
    Interregional forum held in Volgograd on AYOR chair Leyla Aliyeva`s initiative
    09.05.2021 [17:11]
    Azerbaijani Ombudsperson appeals to international organizations
    07.05.2021 [08:51]
    Azerbaijan`s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and UNICEF sign Action Plan for 2021-2022
    05.05.2021 [10:13]
    Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations named in 2020 Global Go To Think Tank index Report
    Magnitude 3,3 earthquake jolts Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district