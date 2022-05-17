Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Japan's northeast coast

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake, which measured a strong 5 on Japan’s intensity scale, struck at a depth of 20 kilometers off the coast of Iwate Prefecture on Friday at 11:25 p.m., according to the Japan Times.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the temblor occurred in waters off the prefecture’s northern coast at a depth of 18 kilometers below the seabed. The magnitude of the quake was revised upward later from an initial estimate of 5.5.

In Iwate Prefecture, a temporary blackout hit around 2,200 households after the quake.