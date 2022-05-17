  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Japan's northeast coast

    17.05.2022 [18:07]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    A magnitude 5.6 earthquake, which measured a strong 5 on Japan’s intensity scale, struck at a depth of 20 kilometers off the coast of Iwate Prefecture on Friday at 11:25 p.m., according to the Japan Times.

    No tsunami warning was issued.

    The Japan Meteorological Agency said the temblor occurred in waters off the prefecture’s northern coast at a depth of 18 kilometers below the seabed. The magnitude of the quake was revised upward later from an initial estimate of 5.5.

    In Iwate Prefecture, a temporary blackout hit around 2,200 households after the quake.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Japan's northeast coast
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2022 [19:00]
    Iraq hit by another sandstorm, Baghdad airport closes airspace
    17.05.2022 [18:00]
    Croatia approves transition to euro in 2023
    17.05.2022 [14:59]
    Japan to seek space policy coordination at upcoming Quad summit
    16.05.2022 [20:44]
    French PM Jean Castex resigns as Macron prepares cabinet reshuffle
    Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Japan's northeast coast