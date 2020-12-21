Magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolts northeastern Japan

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 rattled northeastern Japan on early Monday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said, according to Kyodo News.

The quake at 2:23 a.m., with a focus at a depth of 43 kilometers off Aomori Prefecture, registered a weak 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, a level of shaking described as frightening to many people and creating a need to hold onto something stable, the Meteorological Agency said.

The strength of the quake was revised upward from the initially reported magnitude 6.3.

The quake was also felt in part of Hokkaido. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

No abnormalities were found in the nuclear power plants and affiliated facilities in the region.