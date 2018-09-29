    • / CULTURE

    Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center hosts premier of play ‘Immolatio’

    29.09.2018 [21:50]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    As part of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Sprituality, a premiere of the play “Immolatio” (Sacrificing) has been held at the Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva watched the premiere.

    The play was dedicated to great thinkers, Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417) and Jan Hus (1369-1415) who were born in the same year and lived at the same time in different parts of the world, East and West, Azerbaijan and Bohemia (now Czech Republic). They had similar views, visions, and attitudes towards the preservation and development of the native language.

    Following the play, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva had a conversation with the creative staff of the play and posed for photos together with them. She congratulated them on the successful premiere and wished them success in their future activities.

