Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks
AzerTAg.az
14.05.2021 [18:45]
Baku, May 14, AZERTAC
Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on May 13, including its first local transmissions in more than three weeks, the country’s national health authority said on Friday, Reuters reported.
Two of the new cases were local infections in the eastern province of Anhui, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The cases were the first local transmissions since April 20, when China recorded two local infections in the southwestern province of Yunnan, where a city on the border with Myanmar reported a new cluster in late March.
