  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Major General Hikmat Hasanov: The victorious attitude of the servicemen will ensure our victory

    02.10.2020 [12:27]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC 

    “The task of the military unit's personnel is to fight to the last drop of blood and destroy the enemy in order to ensure victory,” Commander of the Army Corps, Major General Hikmat Hasanov said.

    The Major General noted that the fighting and victorious spirit of the Azerbaijani servicemen are high enough for this.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Major General Hikmat Hasanov: The victorious attitude of the servicemen will ensure our victory
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2020 [14:24]
    Defense Ministry: Armenian army’s supply and combat equipment were destroyed
    02.10.2020 [14:10]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia subjected to artillery fire villages of Barda and Tovuz districts
    02.10.2020 [13:47]
    Armenian Army shells Sabirkand settlement of Shamkir, Guzanli village of Aghdam districts
    02.10.2020 [12:57]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: There was a shootout between Armenian soldiers
    Major General Hikmat Hasanov: The victorious attitude of the servicemen will ensure our victory