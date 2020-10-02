Major General Hikmat Hasanov: The victorious attitude of the servicemen will ensure our victory
AzerTAg.az
02.10.2020 [12:27]
Baku, October 2, AZERTAC
“The task of the military unit's personnel is to fight to the last drop of blood and destroy the enemy in order to ensure victory,” Commander of the Army Corps, Major General Hikmat Hasanov said.
The Major General noted that the fighting and victorious spirit of the Azerbaijani servicemen are high enough for this.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
02.10.2020 [14:24]
02.10.2020 [14:10]
02.10.2020 [13:47]
MULTIMEDIA
02.10.2020 [13:36]
02.10.2020 [11:10]
02.10.2020 [11:09]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
02.10.2020 [14:24]
02.10.2020 [14:10]
02.10.2020 [13:47]
02.10.2020 [11:51]
02.10.2020 [10:45]
01.10.2020 [18:38]
01.10.2020 [11:10]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
29.09.2020 [12:26]
28.09.2020 [10:03]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
23.09.2020 [18:50]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
02.10.2020 [11:22]
02.10.2020 [10:26]
01.10.2020 [19:43]
01.10.2020 [18:36]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note