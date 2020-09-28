  • HOMEPAGE
    Major General Mayis Barkhudarov: We will fight to destroy the enemy completely

    28.09.2020 [12:10]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    “Counter-attack operation conducted to prevent enemy attack continues successfully. Fierce battles are going on. Our army carries out the tasks of liberating our lands from occupation with high fighting determination and courage,” Commander of the Army Corps Major General Mayis Barkhudarov said.

    “The military personnel of the Army Corps under my command will fight to the last drop of blood to completely destroy the enemy and win,” the General added.

