    Malaysian tourism companies keen on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan

    06.12.2019 [12:12]

    Kuala Lumpur, December 6, AZERTAC

    Representatives of 220 Malaysian tourism companies continue their visit to Azerbaijan. Co-organized by the Malaysia’s GM Travel House company and Azerbaijan’s Embassy in this country, the visit aims to boost cooperation with the Azerbaijan`s tourism companies.

    The first group of the Malaysian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan on November 10, while the last group’s visit is scheduled for December 15-18.

    The representatives of the Malaysian companies familiarize themselves with the country`s tourism potential, including cultural and historical sites, national cuisine, eco-tourism, hotel industry and domestic transport infrastructure. They also meet with local companies to establish mutual business cooperation.

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special Correspondent

