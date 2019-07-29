    • / SPORTS

    Maltese referees to control Neftchi Baku vs Arsenal Tula match

    29.07.2019 [15:54]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Maltese Alan Mario Sant will referee a return match between Azerbaijan`s Neftchi Baku and Russian Arsenal Tula in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

    Alan Mario Sant will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Edward Spiteri, Roberto Vella, while Malcolm Spiteri will be fourth referee of the match.

    The game will be played at Bakcell Arena at 21:00 Baku time on August 1.

