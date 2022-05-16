  • HOMEPAGE
    Man City held to 2-2 draw at West Ham, Mahrez misses late penalty

    16.05.2022 [10:22]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    English Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday came from two down to grab a 2-2 draw at West Ham United, with the visitors' star Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty for City, Anadolu Agency reports.

    West Ham drew the first blood in minute 24 as English forward Jarrod Bowen had a through ball to finish. The home team took the lead.

    Following Michail Antonio's pass, Bowen doubled the gap before the halftime break to shock Manchester City at the London Stadium.

    In the early minutes of the second half, Man City midfielder Jack Grealish scored with a right-footed volley to narrow the gap.

    City kept their hopes alive as West Ham's Vladimir Coufal scored an own goal with a header after Mahrez crossed in the 69th minute, 2-2.

    Near the end of the game in London, Man City were awarded a penalty kick after Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus was brought down in the box.

    Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski saved the kick taken by Algerian winger Mahrez.

    Despite the draw, Manchester City are leading the league with 90 points and hold the aces for the English title.

    Man City are currently four points clear of second-place Liverpool, who have two games left to play in the league.

