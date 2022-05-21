Man City midfielder Phil Foden wins Premier League Young Player of the Year award after stellar campaign

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named the Premier League's Young Player of the Season for the second year running, according to Sky Sports.

Foden, who won the award in 2020/21, has already matched his return of the previous campaign, registering nine goals and five assists while growing in importance for the team under manager Pep Guardiola.

Still only 21, Foden missed the opening month of the campaign with a foot injury but he returned to underline his huge potential to beat off competition from Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham's Declan Rice.