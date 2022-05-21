Man City midfielder Phil Foden wins Premier League Young Player of the Year award after stellar campaign
AzerTAg.az
21.05.2022 [15:15]
Baku, May 21, AZERTAC
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named the Premier League's Young Player of the Season for the second year running, according to Sky Sports.
Foden, who won the award in 2020/21, has already matched his return of the previous campaign, registering nine goals and five assists while growing in importance for the team under manager Pep Guardiola.
Still only 21, Foden missed the opening month of the campaign with a foot injury but he returned to underline his huge potential to beat off competition from Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham's Declan Rice.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.05.2022 [16:16]
21.05.2022 [12:51]
21.05.2022 [11:55]
21.05.2022 [10:06]
MULTIMEDIA
21.05.2022 [10:50]
20.05.2022 [14:30]
19.05.2022 [20:24]
21.05.2022 [16:15]
21.05.2022 [14:41]
21.05.2022 [12:51]
21.05.2022 [12:31]
21.05.2022 [16:50]
21.05.2022 [11:19]
21.05.2022 [11:06]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
21.05.2022 [14:45]
21.05.2022 [12:44]
20.05.2022 [17:37]
20.05.2022 [16:14]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
20.05.2022 [19:37]
20.05.2022 [19:20]
19.05.2022 [17:05]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
21.05.2022 [15:25]
21.05.2022 [15:06]
21.05.2022 [14:13]
21.05.2022 [12:59]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note